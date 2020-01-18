|
Mary Agatha Kramer, 75, of Fairfield, PA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Genesis Gettysburg Center in Gettysburg, PA, surrounded by her family and friends. Born August 24, 1944 in Emmitsburg, MD, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Pauline (Shields) Ridenouer. She was the beloved wife of the late George P. Kramer, her husband of 47 years. He passed on October 3, 2009.
Mary was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Emmitsburg. She worked for Lutheran Social Services as a traveling home health aide for the elderly homebound for many years. She then continued her passion of caring for others, working for over 20 years as a Certified Nursing Assistant at what is now the Genesis Gettysburg Center. Her kind heart, caring nature, charming smile and comedic, fun attitude made her a favorite among the residents. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, family and friends, especially during the holidays. She loved collecting anything that had to do with angels. They could be found in every room of her home. Mary and her sister Ann enjoyed watching episodes of the "I Love Lucy" show. They fondly referred to themselves as Lucy and Ethel. She had many mementos of the show, reminding her of the joy she received laughing at the many antics of Lucille Ball. She even had a tin container on a shelf with one of her favorite episodes, "Vita Vega Vitamins."
Surviving are her children, Christina Gregory and husband John of Emmitsburg, MD, Angela Fitz of Gettysburg, PA, and Michael Kramer and wife Angela of Burbank, CA; grandchildren, Breanna and Collin Gregory, and Anthony Kramer; brothers-in-law, Russell Clabaugh and Dr. William Cevallos; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Mary is also remembered by her companion and devoted friend, Francis Lingg of Emmitsburg. She was predeceased by a son, George F. Kramer; sister, Ann Clabaugh; niece, Kathy M. Clabaugh; brother, Edward Ridenouer; sisters-in-law, Shirley DeWees Ridenouer, Eleanor James, Maria Cevallos and Margaret "Margie" Kramer; and brother-in-law Dr. Robert James.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 47 DePaul St., Emmitsburg, MD with the Rev. Martin McGeough, C.M. as celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Fairfield, PA. The family will receive friends 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, January 23rd at MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 210 W. Main St., Emmitsburg, MD.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 1004 N. Juniata St., Hollidaysburg, PA 16648; the , 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093; or to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020