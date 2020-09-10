1/1
Mary Leadore
1946 - 2020
Mary Joan Leadore, 74, of Walkersville, Maryland, passed from this life on Monday, September 7, 2020 at her home. She was the loving wife of Donald A. Leanore for 54 years.

Born on March 27, 1946, in Madison, IN, she was the daughter of Howard D. and Mary Ann (Lehnert) Lee.

Mary retired from the Frederick County Public Libraries. She was a member of St. Timothy Catholic Church.

In addition to her husband, Donald, she is survived by her children and their spouses, Ronald and Kellie Leadore, Gina Posey Wood and Freddy Wood, Angi Eiring and Stephen Eiring, Mary Ann Houck and Glenn Houck; her grandchildren, Andrew and Kristen Leadore, Allie and Adam Winters, Noah Leadore, Rylie Leadore, Shannon Posey, Raechel Posey, Zoey Eiring, Lyla Eiring, Timothy Nash, Cora and Jesse Blankenbeckler, Joseph Houck; great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Leadore, Khloie Fadeley, Aiden and Kinsley Winters, Joshua and Jonah Blankenbeckler; her brother, David Lee; and sister, Phyllis McGauley.

Private services will be held at the Stauffer Funeral Home in Walkersville with final resting place in Glade Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.

Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
