Mary Lee Layman Moberly, 69, of Frederick, went home to be with God on July 16, 2020. Born on June 3, 1951, she was the daughter to the late Henry and Lorraine (Goode) Layman.
Mrs. Moberly was a devoted member of the Frederick Salvation Army.
She is survived by her daughter, Christine Reed and husband Mark; Grandchildren Loren Reed and Michael Reed and a long-time friend, Mignetta Doody. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 3 sisters.
A service will be planned at a later date.
