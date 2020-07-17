1/1
Mary Lee Layman Moberly
Mary Lee Layman Moberly, 69, of Frederick, went home to be with God on July 16, 2020. Born on June 3, 1951, she was the daughter to the late Henry and Lorraine (Goode) Layman.

Mrs. Moberly was a devoted member of the Frederick Salvation Army.

She is survived by her daughter, Christine Reed and husband Mark; Grandchildren Loren Reed and Michael Reed and a long-time friend, Mignetta Doody. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 3 sisters.

A service will be planned at a later date.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jul. 17 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
(301) 663-1690
