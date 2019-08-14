|
|
Mary Lee Stitely, 87, Frederick, died Tuesday August 13, 2019 at Kline Hospice House, Mt. Airy. She was the wife of the late Jack E. Stitely Sr.
Born in Brownsville on July 24, 1932 she was a daughter of the late George Dewey and Zillah Markoe Beachley. She was a member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Brownsville.
She is survived by four children Teresa Stitely of Frederick, Jack Jr. (Carole) Stitely of Smithsburg, Barry (Karen) Stitely of Goose Creek, SC, Gary (Crystal) Stitely of Frederick, eight grandchildren Jeremy Stitely, Jamie Petrovic, Jessie Howard, Jacqui Smith, Katie and Blake Stitely, David McVey, Bronwyn Stitely, five great-grandchildren Hailey, Jace, and Jaxen Petrovic, Maitland Howard, Lily Smith
She was predeceased by her son Gene Stitely and siblings Dick Beachley, Candace Notnagle, Sharon Howie, Bill Beachley, Mary Lou Beachley, Carl Beachley, Beverly Shaff, Markoe Beachley, Peck Beachley and Judy Beachley.
The family will receive friends on Thursday August 15 from 6 to 8 PM at the Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, 31 E. Main St., Middletown. Funeral services will be held 10 AM on Friday August 16 from the funeral home. Gabriel White will officiate. Interment will be made in the Brook Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery, Frederick
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the , 108 Byte Drive, #103, Frederick, MD 21702
Guestbbook at DBThompsonfuneralhome.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019