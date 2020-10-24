1/1
Mary Leona Butler
Mary Leona (Boore) Butler, 92 of Mt. Airy, MD

Passed peacefully at her home on Friday, October 23, 2020

She was the beloved wife of the late Arthur "Nathan" Butler, Jr.

Mrs. Butler was born March 23, 1928 in Bedford County, PA the daughter of the late Addison B. Boore and the late Carrie P. (Beegle) Boore

Mary was a proud homemaker and loving Mom who loved taking care of children, especially babies, including her own grandchildren and great grandson. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing, jigsaw puzzles, cooking and baking, bowling, traveling, holidays, and family picnics and just spending time with her family and friends. She was a loyal Orioles and Ravens fan.

Surviving her are daughter and son-in-law Sheila and Donald Frizzell of Mt. Airy, daughter and son-in-law Linda and Mike Twenty of Mt. Airy. Loving grandmother of Brandon and wife Susanne Twenty, Heather and husband Wayne Whitten, Stephen Twenty, Ryan and wife Rebecca Frizzell, great-grandson Tristan Twenty, step great grandson Roger Kroll. Dear sister of Janet Calhoun of Everett, PA, and Eugene Boore of Westminster. Preceded in death by siblings: Elva Jenkins, Milton "Paul" Boore, William Boore, Lloyd Boore, John Boore, David Boore, Greta Clark, Shirley Imes, Ronald Boore, Helen Boore, Gerald Boore and Norma Boore.

Social Distancing must be observed, and masks worn.

Friends may call Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 3 to 6 PM and Wednesday October 28, 2020 10 AM to 11 AM when services will be held at BURRIER-QUEEN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, P.A. (beside S. Carroll High), with Pastor Anke Deibler of Calvary Lutheran Church officiating. Interment Morgan Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donation may be made to Morgan Chapel Cemetery Fund, C/O Jill Turner 3001 Flagmarsh Rd. Mt. Airy, MD 21771 Online condolences at www.burrier-queen.com.

Published in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
