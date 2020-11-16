1/1
Mary Little
1936 - 2020
Mary Elizabeth Little, 84, of Kelbaugh Road, Thurmont, died Friday, November 13, 2020, at Saint Joseph's Ministries. She was the wife of the late Leo P. Little who passed away in December of 2006.

Born July 5, 1936, in Thurmont, MD she was the daughter of the late Melvin and Charlotte Hewitt.

Mary was employed by the Provincial House making Green Scapulars. She enjoyed crocheting, doing puzzles, going to yard sales with her sisters, and the "Thursday Sister Day." She won numerous ribbons in the Thurmont Community Show for the crafts she made.

She was survived by her four children, Bonnie Bentz and her husband Vince of Thurmont; Joyce Harrington and her husband Ken of Fairfield; David Little and his wife Kim of Thurmont; Patrick Little and his wife Terri of Emmitsburg; 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, with another great-granddaughter due in December. She was also survived by her brothers, Melvin Hewitt, Jr., Monroe Hewitt, Jimmy Hewitt and his wife, Patty and Jerry Hewitt and his wife, Angie; and sisters; Doris Knott, Suz Wolf and her husband, Randy; and sister-in-law Ruth Hewitt.

She was proceeded in death by her brother Lee Hewitt, and sister Evelyn Green.

The family will receive friends at Stauffer Funeral Home, 104 East Main Street, Thurmont on from 2-4:00pm and 6-8:00pm on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am on Friday, November 20, 2020 at St. Anthony's Shrine Parish, 16150 St. Anthony's Road, Emmitsburg, with Rev. Collin Poston, as the celebrant. Interment will be in St. Anthony's Shrine Cemetery, Emmitsburg.

The family would like to thank the staff at Saint Joseph's Ministries for all of their love and care they provided during her stay.

Memorial donations may be made to the Daughters of Charity, 341 S Seton Ave., Emmitsburg, MD 21727.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
