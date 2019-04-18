Mary Lou Cavey, 85, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Kline Hospice House in Mount Airy, MD. She was the wife of the late Robert Cavey.



Born on October 14, 1933, in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Albert Williams and Mary (Lewis) Williams.



Mary Lou was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and loved spending time with her family. She really enjoyed cooking meals for family holidays, especially Christmas and Easter. Mary Lou loved her dogs Happy and Snowball.



She is survived by her children, daughter, Debbie Dimitrew and husband Alex, son, Dan Cavey, son, Robert Cavey and wife Janice; grandchildren Kristen Dimitrew, Meredith Dimitrew, Terrence Cavey and Ty Cavey and four great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her brother Carroll Williams.



The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Homes, P.A., 1621 Opossumtown Pike in Frederick, MD.



A celebration of Mary's life journey will take place at 11:00 am on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Stauffer Funeral Homes, P.A. (Fred), 1621 Opossumtown Pike in Frederick, MD. Rev. Tim May will officiate. Interment will be at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Frederick, MD.



Memorial donations may be made to the , www.donate3.cancer.org.



Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019