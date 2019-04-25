Mary Lou (Tschiffely) LaChance died on April 19th in Florida, where she lived for the past 30 years. She was born to Logan and Helen (Eyler) Tschiffely on August 25, 1949, in Frederick, MD. Mary Lou grew up in Thurmont, attended Mother Seton School, Thurmont High School and St. Joseph's in Emmitsburg. In 1968, she graduated from The Frederick Beauty Academy. She worked as a cosmetologist, and later, in insurance administration.



Mary Lou was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter, Nicole LaChance, and her sister, Kitty Hauver. She is survived by her brother, Douglas Tschiffely of Hyattsville, MD; her sister, Joanna Tschiffely of Fort Collins, CO; and many nieces and nephews.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., May 3, 2019, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Emmitsburg, MD; followed by burial at Mount Saint Mary's cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider gifts to: , Memphis, TN 38105. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 25 to Apr. 28, 2019