Mary Louise Vinck, 88, of Windsor Mill, MD, formerly of Emmitsburg, MD, died suddenly on Saturday, May 2, 2020 in St. Mary's County, Maryland.
Born September 3, 1931 in Emmitsburg, MD, she was the daughter of the late Andrew T. and Rose E. (Myers) Jordan. She was the wife of the late William George Vinck who predeceased her in 2007.
Mary Louise graduated from St. Joseph's College in Emmitsburg in 1954 with a B.S. degree in Chemistry. She went on from college to work in medical research at Ft. Dietrich in Frederick and later with Johns Hopkins in Baltimore. A devout Catholic, Mary Louise attended Mass at both St. Agnes in Baltimore and St. Joseph in Emmitsburg. She will be deeply missed by all her family and friends who knew and loved her for being vibrant, full of life and active up until her passing.
Surviving are daughter, Margaret Blanchard and husband Glenn of Emmitsburg; son, Neal Vinck of Lexington Park; grandchildren, Grace, William and Penelope. She was predeceased by a brother, Robert Jordan.
A private graveside service will be held at Mount St. Mary's Cemetery in Emmitsburg. A public Memorial Mass will be held at a later date at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Emmitsburg. Arrangements have been entrusted to MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Emmitsburg.
Memorial contributions in Mary Louise's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org). Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from May 4 to May 5, 2020.