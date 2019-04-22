Mary M. Isanogle, age 96, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at St. Joseph's in Emmitsburg, MD.



Born May 18, 1922 in Lloyd's Station, MD, she was the daughter of the late James C. Few and Nettie Shelton Few.



She was the last of her immediate family, being preceded in death by her husband, Lester W. Isangole; 8 brothers and sisters, James Few, Carroll Few, Edna Few Walsh, Hattie Few Dayhoff, Roland Few, Howard Few, Hazel Few Putman, Sterling Few and Richard Few; great-grandchildren, Savannah Isanogle and Gregory Isanogle; and special neighbor, Josephine Gills.



She is survived by her daughter, Joan Holland (Ron); her son, James Isanogle Sr. (Kaye); grandchildren, Kevin Winpigler (Debbie), James Isanogle Jr. (Deanna), Thomas Holland (Venetia), Scott Isanogle (Annie), Jennifer Holland Kittrell (Buddy), Amy Isanogle Shaver (Lyle) and Cheryl Isanogle; great-grandchildren, Tim Winpigler, Grace Winpigler, Casey Isanogle, Cody Isanogle (Kristine), Christian Isanogle, Chance Isanogle, Danielle Isanogle, Douglas Isanogle, Dustin Isanogle, Wyatt Kittrell, Logan Kittrell, Colton Kittrell, Owen Shaver and Abigail Shaver; and numerous nieces and nephews, including special niece, Romaine Reifsnider. She will be remembered by dear friends, Betty Ramsburg and Tish Nelson.



Mary was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening, growing flowers, canning, reading, crocheting and spending time with her family and grandchildren. She lived in the Thurmont area her entire life.



Her family is grateful to the caring staff at St. Joseph's, particularly Shirley Wilson, and Hospice of Frederick County, for their patience, kindness and excellent care.



The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro on Thursday, April 25 from 6 to 8 p.m.



A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, April 26 at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Mt. Prospect Church Cemetery, Lewistown.



A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, April 26 at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Mt. Prospect Church Cemetery, Lewistown.