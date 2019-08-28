|
Mary Marcella (Zimmerman) Boone of Brunswick, MD passed away in Frederick, MD on August 22, 2019 at the age of 84. She was the wife of the late Richard C. "Dick" Boone. Marcella was born in Yellow Springs, MD on May 7, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Mary Maxine (Moler) and Thomas Horace Zimmerman.
Marcella grew up in Frederick, MD, graduating from Frederick School in 1953. She married Dick after graduation, living in various states and France before settling in Brunswick with their 3 daughters, all whom survive her, Lynne Muirhead and husband, Barry of Crested Butte, CO, Ritchie Veverka and husband, Bryan of Brunswick, MD, and Deborah Crabb and husband, Daniel of Falling Water, WV.
Marcella was a bookkeeper and worked for many companies in the area including Shenandoah Plastics and The Learning Tree. Marcella also owned and managed Iron Horse Spirits Shoppe in Brunswick, MD. In more recent years she volunteered at Bethany Lutheran Church in Brunswick serving Senior Dinners and assisting the financial secretary. She enjoyed reading, playing bingo and spending time with family and friends.
She was a member of the Eagles Aerie 1136 Ladies Auxiliary and the American Legion Post 96 Auxiliary, both of Brunswick and the AMVETS Post 38 Ladies Auxiliary of Falling Waters, WV.
Marcella was a member of Evangelical Reformed United Church of Christ in Frederick, MD and attended Bethany Lutheran Church in Brunswick, MD.
In addition to her daughters she is fondly remembered by her eight grandchildren; Matthew Domer (Nikki), deeply missed by special granddaughter and namesake Mary Domer (Jon), Philip Muirhead (Stephanie), Dorothy Demers (Nathaan), Daniel Crabb, Jeffrey Crabb, Andrew Crabb and Michael Veverka (Kathleen), and had six dear great-grandchildren; Coady Boyer, Lee Domer, Abigayle Perry, Ryan Domer, Shane Muirhead and Rupin Demers. Her seventh great-grandchild is due in September.
In addition to her husband and parents, Marcella was predeceased by her brother Thomas Arlette Zimmerman.
A celebration of life and memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 1pm at Bethany Lutheran Church, 109 1st Avenue, Brunswick, MD 21716. Memorial donations in memory of Marcella may be made to Bethany Lutheran Church or a .
In the end, Marcella chose to donate her body to the Anatomy Board of Maryland for the benefit of others in the future.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2019