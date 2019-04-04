Mary Matteline Driver went home to be with Jesus on April 3, 2019 after a battle with cancer.



Born October 6, 1932 outside Bakersville, NC, the only daughter of the late Rev. Floyd Ledford and Maggie (nee Hobson) Ledford. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Ernest and Melvin Ledford. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Robert Driver; sons Floyd, Michael and wife Susan; grandchildren Elisabeth, Andrew, and Matthew; brothers Paul Ledford of Unicoi, TN, and G.C. and Faye Ledford of Bakersville, NC; and a niece, Diane Shoja, and nephew, Paul Dewayne and wife Hope Ledford and family of Unicoi, TN.



She was a member of Mt. Airy Baptist Church, where she served for over 46 years in the nursery, taking care of little ones. When she came to Dundalk, MD to care for her niece, she worked for Western Electric. After marriage and raising her sons, she worked at the Mt. Airy Pants Factory, Foodrite, and McDonalds in Mt. Airy. She enjoyed flowers and working in the vegetable garden. She canned and preserved the bounty from the garden and made pickles, preserves, and jellies that were enjoyed by all. She was great in the kitchen and made sure everyone had their favorite cake on their birthday. Many friends and family enjoyed her cooking and her creamed corn will be missed by many at church dinners.



Friends may call at the Mt. Airy Baptist Church, 1402 N. Main Street, Mt. Airy, MD., 21771 on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 10:00 am- 11:00 am., at which time Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 AM at church with Rev. Keith Vincent officiating.



Interment Pine Grove Cemetery, Mt. Airy, MD.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to of choice.



Arrangements made by: Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, PA online condolences to www.burrier-queen.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019