Mary Catherine Morton, 79, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 3, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida.



She was born to parents John and Kathleen Schultz, June 8, 1939 in San Diego, California. Mary had four brothers: Donald, John, Charles, and Edwin. She is survived by her twin daughters Joanne Christine Hoffman and Susanne Elizabeth Blankenbaker; son-in-law, Justin; and five grandchildren- Mitchell, Brennan and Kendall Hoffman, and Grant and Garrett Blankenbaker. In addition, Mary leaves behind some incredibly special friendships that have spanned almost half her lifetime.



Mary became a licensed clinical social worker after earning her Bachelor's degree from The University of Maryland Baltimore County (summa cum laude) and Master's degree in social work from The University of Maryland-Baltimore. She touched the lives of many people as a social worker at the Psychiatric Institute of Montgomery County and with the Metropolitan Psychiatric Group before opening her own practice in Gaithersburg, MD. Her true passion was working with adolescents. In her later years, she switched professions to become a real estate agent, and successfully put her daughters through school at St. Mary's College of Maryland.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 16th at 11:00 a.m. at the Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chapel Mausoleum, located at 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway, Frederick, MD. The family will greet friends from 12:00 until 2:00 p.m. at Mexicali Cantina, located at 467 W. Patrick Street, Frederick, MD, in celebration of Mary's life and love of Mexican food and margaritas on the rocks ? All are welcome to come and share their favorite story or memory.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Community Hospice & Palliative Care Foundation, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, FL 32257 or give online at: www.communityhospice.com/give. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2019