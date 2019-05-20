Mary Poole Hartsock, 95, of Frederick died Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital. Twice married, she was preceded in death by Thomas Poole in 1965 and Marvin Hartsock in 1997.



She was the daughter of the late Dallas and Ethel Rinker of Junction, WV.



Mrs. Hartsock graduated from Romney High School. She attended Catherman's Business School in Cumberland, and Frederick Community College. In earlier years, she provided child care in her home. She previously worked 28 years at the Francis Scott Key Hotel. Mrs. Hartsock was currently working with Right at Home Health Agency as an instructor and caregiver, a position she took in 2003 at age 79. An advocate for seniors, she received the National Caregiver of the Year Award at age 90. She served on the Administrative Board at Calvary Methodist Church, and a member of the XYZs. Additionally, Mrs. Hartsock served with Hospice of Frederick County, the board of directors of Citizens Nursing Home, and was a auxiliary board member at the Amvets Post 2.



She is survived by one son, Jesse Dale Poole and wife, Tammy, of Walkersville; two grandsons, Nicholas Poole and wife, Darby, of Orlando, FL, and Thomas Poole and wife, Terri of Waynesboro, PA; one sister, Elizabeth Sions, of Junction, WV; two great-step-grandsons, Alex Monroe and Brock Gretchen of Waynesboro; twin great-granddaughters, Harper and Savannah Poole of Orlando; and great-grandson, Dallas Poole of Orlando.



She was predeceased by her brothers, David Rinker and Ivan Rinker.



The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown PIke, Frederick, with funeral services to begin at 2 p.m.



Interment will follow at Linden Hills Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Frederick County, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702; or to a charity of ones' choice.



Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 20 to May 21, 2019