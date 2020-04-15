|
Mary Helen Sanders, 75, went home to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on April 10, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Hospital in Frederick, Maryland after a week-long battle with COVID-19.
Mary was born on September 27, 1944, in Washington D.C., the daughter of Truman L. Sanders and Myrtle L. Simmons. She lived happily in community with a group of her peers with disabilities. She lit up every room she entered with her beautiful smile and sweet spirit. She loved Jesus, family, friends, Elvis, jewelry, and anything pink.
She was predeceased by her father, mother, and her brother, James Crampton. She is survived by her sisters, Rose Parks, Lorraine Keesecker, Mary Beth Surber, Hazel Parvin, Linda Prez, and Margie Stafiej, and brothers, Paul Crampton, William Sanders, Thomas Sanders, and Rickey Sanders, and her numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Resthaven Funeral Services of Frederick, MD. Burial will be held at Parklawn Memorial Park in Rockville, MD.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020