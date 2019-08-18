Home

More Obituaries for Mary Schroyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Schroyer

Mary Schroyer Obituary
Mary A. Schroyer, 70, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital in Frederick.

Born on September 9, 1948, in Maryland, she was the daughter of Mary J. Welch Schroyer of Union Bridge and the late Henry F. Schroyer.

Mary loved being with friends, family, and co-workers. Her hobbies included listening to music, drawing, coloring and painting. She especially enjoyed exploring various historical sites around Frederick County and surrounding areas. Mary was a participant in the Special Olympics.

Surviving in addition to her mother area brother and three sisters: Peggy Sherbert, Susan Gray of Middletown, Henry Schroyer of Union Bridge and Jean Schroyer of Union Bridge; as well as nieces and nephews: Joni Laster, Roger Gray, Richard Caplinger, Robert Caplinger and Randy Caplinger.

The family will receive friends from 1-3 PM on Wednesday, August, 21, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick where a celebration of Mary's life will begin at 3:00 PM.

A private interment will take place at a later date in Parklawn Memorial Park, Rockville, MD.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Special Olympics Maryland, 3701 Commerce Drive # 103, Baltimore, Maryland 21227.

Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2019
