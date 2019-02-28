On January 28, 2019, Mary Spaulding Pfefferkorn, 94, of Mount Airy, MD, passed away at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Her husband of 73 years, Louis C Pfefferkorn, Sr. predeceased her by 11 months. Born September 13, 1924, Mary was the daughter of the late J. W. Spaulding and the late Sarah Nusbaum Spaulding of Poplar Springs, MD. She was the sister of the late William Wilson Spaulding (Etta) and the late Niles Nusbaum Spaulding (Florence); devoted mother of Mary Pfefferkorn Griffin (Peter) and Louis Charles Pfefferkorn, Jr. (Joan) and loving grandmother of Jennifer Memmo, Timothy Griffin, Kelly Vogelpohl, Candace de Messieres, and Christopher Pfefferkorn. She is also survived by 7 great-grandchildren.



Mary graduated from Western Maryland College with a degree in Sociology. She later took classes for certification in elementary education. She taught first grade at St. John's Lane Elementary School in Ellicott City, MD and then for over 20 years at Damascus Elementary School in Damascus, MD. She believed in the power of literacy and dedicated herself to teaching and tutoring children in reading.



Mary was an avid walker and participated in many Volkesmarch trips with friends. She loved to plan trips for her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends: summer camps, nature walks, art shows, museums, craft festivals, garden shows and camping adventures. She traveled throughout South America, the Middle East and Europe.



Mary and her husband Louis were members of St James Episcopal Church in Mt. Airy. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 1, from 5 to 7 pm. at St. James Episcopal Church, 1307 N. Main St., Mount Airy, MD 21771 where her funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. Internment on a later date at St. John's Cemetery, Ellicott City.



Mary had a lifelong concern for the education and well being of American Indian children. Memorial donations in her memory can be sent to St. James Episcopal Church and marked for the church's work or the Work of The Rosebud Episcopal Mission in Mission, South Dakota for youth programs, food and utilities. The Episcopal Church has served the Lacota people on the Rosebud Indian Reservation for 150 years. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019