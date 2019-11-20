Home

1947 - 2019
Mary Teresa Manning, age 71, died October 8, 2019 at Kline Hospice House, Frederick, MD. Mary was born November 23, 1947 in Gettysburg, PA, the youngest of 7 children, the daughter of Floyd and Mary Elizabeth Manning.

Mary worked at Masser's Restaurant for 15 years and retired from there 7 years ago. She loved to eat out, to shop and especially loved her cats.

Mary made the most precious gift of life, by donating her body to science, in hopes that in some way it could help others. We are especially grateful to the doctors and nurses at FMH and the staff at Kline Hospice House who cared for her.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 20 to Nov. 23, 2019
