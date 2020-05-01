Mary Urciolo
Mary Ann (Frank) Urciolo departed this life 6:03 A.M., April 27, 2020 at her home in Germantown, MD, after an extended battle with cancer.

She was the daughter of Patricia Ann (Sullivan) and Roy A Frank, SR. Born August 6, 1954 in Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

Mary attended Richard Montgomery High School, Rockville, Maryland when she met and later married her sweetheart, Glenn Douglas Urciolo SR. From this union came --

Children: Glenn Douglas Urciolo JR (Tamara) and Theresa Lee (Urciolo) Bisignano (Dallas JR) and foster son, Mark Fox (Dawn); Grandchildren: Lasher Orion Urciolo, Connor Glenn Urciolo, Dallas Andrew Bisignano III (Jozalyn) and Joseph Allen Bisignano (Manisha); And Great Grandchildren: Jazzmyn, Isabella and Lilliath.

Mary was preceded in death by her mother and 2 uncles, Bob and Ralph.

As she is known to the grand children, Morey is survived by her beloved husband of 48 years (PopPops), children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, father, siblings - Pamela Barnes (William), Nancy Heavey (Matt), Roy Frank JR, and Mark Frank (Dawn) and many nieces and nephews.

After many years of community service delivering newspapers late night to early mornings, Mary retired in 2016 to spend more time with family camping, traveling, celebrating holidays and introducing her "great-grands" to amusement parks and local sights.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, no formal service can be held. Mary will be laid to rest at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Frederick, Maryland.

Published in The Frederick News-Post from May 1 to May 2, 2020.
