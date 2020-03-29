Home

Mary Waldron Obituary
Mary Catherine Waldron, age 72, of Acworth, Georgia passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020. Mary was born on October 9, 1947 in Thurmont, Maryland to the late Viola Fogle Welch and Ellsworth Welch. She is also preceded in death by two brothers, Charles Portner and Harry Welch.

Mary was a loving wife, mother, sister, and grandmother who will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She had many hobbies including; gardening, cooking delicious food and playing on her Ipad. She also loved to vacation and travel to Myrtle Beach, S.C. Mary was a 1965 graduate of Thurmont High School. At the age of 18, she started working for the C&P Telephone Company in Frederick, MD. She worked there all her life until her retirement in 1999. Mary was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of Maryland.

Mary is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Herbert H. Waldron; daughter Tammy Waldron; son Jeffrey Waldron; sisters; Patricia Reed, Peggy Rhodes (Clinton), granddaughter Elizaveta (Liza) Waldron: and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at a later date in Thurmont, Maryland.

Published Online in The Frederick News-Post on Mar. 29, 2020
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post on Mar. 29, 2020
