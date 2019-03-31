Mary White, 86, of Frederick died at Citizens Care & Rehab Center on Sunday, March 31, 2019.



She was born on March 27, 1933 in La Feria, TX, where her maternal grandparents had a citrus farm and Mary, her own personal tangerine tree.



After WWII she lived in Houston and graduated with a B.A. in English from Rice University. While working at the Houston Library Mary met Anthony (Tony) White, an immigrant from London, and assisted him with research. On 28 January 1961 they were married and in May 1962 they had a daughter Alizon.



In 1963 Mary and her family moved to Frederick, where Tony was employed at Fort Detrick. In 1966 a son, Harry was born. In Frederick Mary was active in the League of Women Voters and also the Unitarian Fellowship. She also ran an antique shop, White's Antique, on West Patrick St. for many years, eventually moving to booth at "Emporium Antiques" on E. Patrick St. For 30 years Mary attended exercises at the Frederick YMCA where she made many good friends.



She is survived by her daughter Alizon, son Harry and husband Tony.



There will be no services.



Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019