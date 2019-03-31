Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
(301) 663-1690
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary White

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary White Obituary
Mary White, 86, of Frederick died at Citizens Care & Rehab Center on Sunday, March 31, 2019.

She was born on March 27, 1933 in La Feria, TX, where her maternal grandparents had a citrus farm and Mary, her own personal tangerine tree.

After WWII she lived in Houston and graduated with a B.A. in English from Rice University. While working at the Houston Library Mary met Anthony (Tony) White, an immigrant from London, and assisted him with research. On 28 January 1961 they were married and in May 1962 they had a daughter Alizon.

In 1963 Mary and her family moved to Frederick, where Tony was employed at Fort Detrick. In 1966 a son, Harry was born. In Frederick Mary was active in the League of Women Voters and also the Unitarian Fellowship. She also ran an antique shop, White's Antique, on West Patrick St. for many years, eventually moving to booth at "Emporium Antiques" on E. Patrick St. For 30 years Mary attended exercises at the Frederick YMCA where she made many good friends.

She is survived by her daughter Alizon, son Harry and husband Tony.

There will be no services.

Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stauffer Funeral Home
Download Now