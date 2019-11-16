|
Mary White Hays Lok, 85, passed away on November 15, 2019 with her daughters and sons-in-law by her side.
Born December 31, 1933, she was the daughter of Frederick Sprigg Hays Sr. and Eleanor Merryman Ray Hays. She was part of the sixth generation of her family to live in Barnesville, Maryland as her family settled there in the 1740's. She moved to Frederick in 2017 for assisted living care and frequently and proudly introduced herself as a "Hays from Barnesville". Mary White was introduced to her future husband, Godefridus "Fred" Lok, by mutual friends while on a trip to The Netherlands. They courted through letters for 18 months. Fred's mother warned that if he came to visit her they would get married. She was right, they married on November 9, 1957, and they celebrated 58 years of marriage before his death in 2016.
Shortly after graduating from Poolesville High School in 1952, Mary White started working as a bank teller in Washington, DC traveling by train from the Barnesville stop. She enjoyed her career and stuck with it for thirty years. Mary White was fully involved her entire life with helping others. She often provided transportation, meals, and visits to aging or house-bound neighbors, cared for her bank customers as if they were friends, and ran an efficient taxi service for her daughters and grandchildren.
She was an active member and officer of the Monocacy PTA, St. Johns at Prospect Hall's Athletic Board, Monocacy Garden Club, Comus Homemakers, and the Upper Montgomery County Soroptimist International Club. Hosting gatherings was a particular joy for her from small get-togethers to feeding large groups such as the Montgomery County Farmers Club. She was introduced to the game of bridge late in life and loved it although as much for the socializing as for the game itself. She also enjoyed friendships with her wonderful caregivers at Tranquility Assisted Living and more recently at Spring Arbor Assisted Living.
She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Martha and Bob Ward, Shirley and Sam Prasada-Rao; grandchildren, Mary Kate, Emily, Abby, Benton, Curtis, Adam, Mietzy, Freddy and Mina and numerous nieces and nephews both in the US and abroad. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her daughter Mary "Ineke" Lok, her grandson Daniel Ward, her great-grandson Beau Ross, and her siblings Lt. Frederick Sprigg Hays Jr, and Elizabeth "Lib" Tolbert.
Family will be receiving friends on Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 1:00-3:00 PM at Hilton Funeral Home, 22111 Beallsville Road, Barnesville, MD 20838. Services will be held at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 20100 Fisher Ave, Poolesville, MD 20837, on Monday, November 18 at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hospice of Frederick County or St. Peter's Episcopal Church.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019