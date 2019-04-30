Mary R. Whitmore



Mary Ruth Whitmore, age 76 of Chambersburg, PA went to be with the Lord on Friday evening April 26, 2019 in the Chambersburg Hospital.



Born October 6, 1942 in Waynesboro, PA , she was the daughter of the late Spencer J. and M. Ruth (Petre) Whitmore.



Mary was a volunteer with the Bible Release Time Program since 1968 and helped in their office. She worked for the Quincy Tax Collector in 1970. She was a 1960 graduate of Chambersburg High School and also was a graduate from the former Chambersburg Business School.



Mary was a member of the Upton Brethren Church.



Surviving family are two nieces, one nephew, two grand-nieces and three grand nephews. She was preceded in death by sisters Arlene Horst and Leona Kiracofe.



Funeral services will be held on Friday May 3 at 10:30 AM at the Upton Brethren Church 8490 Warm Spring Rd. Greencastle with Revs. Garnet Myers, Carl Ocker and Ken Leininger officiating. Burial will be at the conveinece of the family in the Longmeadow Church of the Brethren Cemetery in Hagerstown. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home 45 S. Carlisle St. Greencastle and at the church one hour before the service on Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Bible Helps, P.O. Box 391 Hanover, PA 17331 or to Joy El Ministries 3741 Joy El Dr. Greencastle, PA 17225. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com . Published Online in The Frederick News-Post on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary