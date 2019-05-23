Mary Ida Wiles, 90, of Middle Point Rd. Wolfsville passed away on May 21,2019 at Fahrney Keedy Memorial Home Boonsboro.



Born January 14, 1929 in Wolfsville, MD. She was the daughter of the late Harry and Olive (Wolf) Blickenstaff. She was preceded in death by her husband Merhl Wiles Sr. on December 9,2015. They were married January 2,1946.



She was a member of Grossnickle Church of the Brethern, Myersville. A Life member of Wolfsville Volunteer Fire Co., and a member of the Wolfsville Ruritan.



She was employed by the Frederick Co. Public Schools working in the Wolfsville School Cafeteria.



After her dad's death she thought she had to take his place taking care of her mom and siblings. She was mom to a lot of people besides her own, she would welcome anyone, her door was always open. There were a lot of youngsters who spent summer vacations at her house.



Dementia has a nasty way of taking things from her but she kept trying. We thank Fahrney Keedy staff and everyone for caring for her these past few years.



She is survived by sons; Merhl Wiles Jr (Gail), Dwayne Wiles (Mary), Garry Wiles (Sharon) and daughter Jeanie Harshman (Randy), grandchildren; Mehle Lee, Heather, Robin, Deidra, Mason, Tyler, Jeremy, great-grandchildren; Amanda, Desiree, Derrell, Brandon, Kenton, Cordella, Caden, Klaudia, sisters; Mae Wilson, Beulah Bell, Florence Minnich and Gladys Brown, brothers; Kenneth Blickenstaff and George Blickenstaff, along with numerous nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by sisters Elizabeth Kendall and Irene Goucker, brothers Floyd Delauter and Herman Blickenstaff, and grandson Alan Wiles.



There will be no viewing.



Services will be held Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Grossnickle Church of the Brethern, Myersville, with Pastors Tim and Donna Ritchie-Martin officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Grossnickle Church of the Brethern Cemetery.



Memorial Donations may be made in memory of Mary to the Grossnickle Church of the Brethern Cemetery Fund at P.O. Box 575, Myersville, MD., 21773.



Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home of Smithsburg. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 23 to May 24, 2019