Mary Wilson
1924 - 2020
Mary McCausland Wilson passed away on August 25, 2020. She was born in Washington DC on January 24,1924. She graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in Washington DC and attended the Chicago Conservatory of Music. She was married to Edward T. McCausland and Ralph L. Wilson, both of whom preceded her in death. She was employed by the Federal Government. In 1969 and 1970, she worked as assistant to the Chairman for the first White House Conference on Food, Nutrition and Health. Later she worked for the Food and Drug Administration as assistant to the Deputy Commissioner. She was active in the genealogical society and the Daughters of the American Revolution and held various offices. She wrote a genealogy column for the Charlotte Sun newspaper, "In the Genes". She was an accomplished opera singer who performed many recitals. She is survived by daughters Jayne McCausland Dahlberg, Mary C.Gross, stepson Douglas Wilson, grandchildren, Erin Dahlberg, Thomas and Patrick Gross, step grandchildren Doug Wilson Jr, Kim Williams, Kris Jerz, Mike Taylor and great grandchildren, Theodore Gross, Ronan and Avery Permenter and step great grandchildren, Joshua, Ethan and Peyton Mallard and beloved nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St Mary's Catholic Church, 520 Veirs Mill Road, Rockville, MD on Monday August 31, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring, MD.

Published in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St Mary's Catholic Church
