Mary Winter Long Fisher, 90, of Thurmont, MD passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Heartfields Assisted Living Community in Frederick.
Mary was born at her family's farm near Emmitsburg on December 10, 1929. She was the youngest child of John Abraham and Edith Emma Long; she had five brothers (William, John, Birley, Richard, and Jay) and two sisters (Ruth and Edith). Edith is her only surviving sibling.
Graduating from Emmitsburg High School in 1946, Mary attended Catawba College in Salisbury, NC, and graduated in 1949. Always known for her beauty and quiet grace, Mary was selected as Catawba's May Queen. She returned to Frederick County and began teaching English at Thurmont High School, where some of her students were only three years younger than she.
After several years of teaching, her students "set her up" to chaperone a school dance with the band teacher, James Long Fisher, and the two soon fell in love and were married on August 22, 1954. Mary and James, who died in 2003, had three children: Linda Jean, Douglas James, and John Roy. Linda lives in Alexandria, VA, with her husband, Tom; Doug lives in Frederick, and John lives in Berryville, VA, with his wife, Lisa, and son, Arman. John and Lisa have a daughter, Aigulia, who lives in Strasburg, VA.
Mary was a devoted teacher and committed Christian. After leaving full-time teaching to raise her family, she later returned to teaching in Frederick County's home-schooling program for children who were unable to attend classes at school and substitute teaching at Catoctin High School. She was also closely connected with her former students from Thurmont High School and attended class reunions faithfully. Many of her closest friends were former students.
Mary's Christian faith was strong throughout her life and she took every opportunity to witness to God's goodness to everyone she met. She was a member of Graceham Moravian Church and had strong relationships with the congregations of Trinity United Church of Christ and Catoctin United Methodist Church, where her husband had been pastor.
Her family and friends will always remember Mary for her strength and goodness, as well as her seemingly ageless beauty.
Services will be private, but the family plans to have a public memorial service at some future point to fellowship together when social distancing is no longer required. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Thurmont Food Bank, P.O. Box 74, Thurmont, MD 21788, or the Graceham Cemetery Association, in care of Graceham Moravian Church, 8231 Rocky Ridge Road, Thurmont, MD 21788.
