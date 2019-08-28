|
Maryann B. Miller, 68, of Everett, PA passed away on August 25, 2019. Daughter of the late Galen and Leah Curry Baugher. Survived by her husband, Clayton E. Miller, as well as her two children, Chelsea Dibert of Pennsylvania and Kyle Miller of Pennsylvania. Also survived by two grandchildren, sisters, Gail Taback of California and Martha Clarvoe of New York, and her brother, Jay Baugher of Colorado. Relatives and friends may visit on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 11am to 1pm at the Roy W. Barber Funeral home, 21525 Laytonsville Rd., Laytonsville, MD 20882, where a funeral service will be held at 1pm. Online condolences may be expressed at www.barberfhlaytonsville.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019