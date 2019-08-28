Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roy W. Barber Funeral Home
21525 Laytonsville Road
Laytonsville, MD 20882
(301) 948-3500
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Roy W. Barber Funeral Home
21525 Laytonsville Road
Laytonsville, MD 20882
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Roy W. Barber Funeral Home
21525 Laytonsville Road
Laytonsville, MD 20882
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maryann Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maryann Miller


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maryann Miller Obituary
Maryann B. Miller, 68, of Everett, PA passed away on August 25, 2019. Daughter of the late Galen and Leah Curry Baugher. Survived by her husband, Clayton E. Miller, as well as her two children, Chelsea Dibert of Pennsylvania and Kyle Miller of Pennsylvania. Also survived by two grandchildren, sisters, Gail Taback of California and Martha Clarvoe of New York, and her brother, Jay Baugher of Colorado. Relatives and friends may visit on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 11am to 1pm at the Roy W. Barber Funeral home, 21525 Laytonsville Rd., Laytonsville, MD 20882, where a funeral service will be held at 1pm. Online condolences may be expressed at www.barberfhlaytonsville.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maryann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Roy W. Barber Funeral Home
Download Now