Mrs. Maryann I. Nuse, 99, of Jefferson, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019, at her home. She was the wife of the late James C. Nuse, Sr., who died in 1996. She was born in Lander on October 17, 1919, she was a daughter of late Joseph M. and Nona Lambertt Routzahn.



She was a homemaker for most of her life and was a devoted wife, mother grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother. She loved her entire family. She was a long time member of the St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Jefferson.



Surviving is her son, James C. Nuse, Jr., of Frederick, grandchildren, James Edward Nuse and wife Megan, Catherine M. Hughes and husband Billy, and Jeffrey S. Nuse and fiancee Rachel, many great and great great grandchildren, also surviving are several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Judith H. Nuse, and siblings, Hazel Himes, Harry Routzahn, Walter Routzahn and Lester "Ted" Routzahn.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, June 28, 2019, at the St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 3864 Jefferson Pike, Jefferson, MD 21755. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The Rev. Richard D. Schoenly, will officiate. Internment will follow in the St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery. After the services there will be a luncheon in the church. Arrangements are with the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the St. Paul's Lutheran Church. (address above) Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from June 25 to June 26, 2019