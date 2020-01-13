|
Master Brantley Wyatt Earp, 3 month old son of Breanna Eury and Bradley Earp, became an angel unexpectedly on Thursday, January 9, 2020.
Born October 1, 2019 in West Virginia, he was the beloved brother to Briella Coulter and Grace Earp.
He was a happy baby boy and will be greatly missed.
In addition to his parents and sisters, he is survived by grandparents, Danny and Tammy Earp, Mike and Tara Clary, and Gary and Veronica Eury; great-grandparents, Donald and Wendi Earp, Wade and Darla Clem, and Donald Ayers; and aunts and uncles, Megan Bouchard, Jesse Clary, Alexis Eury, Nikki French, Jeremy French, and Michael French Jr.
Brantley was predeceased by great-grandparents, E. Sanders Cheeks, Mary Ayers, Gloria Ayers, and Charles and Margret Eury.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1100 N. Maple Ave., Brunswick.
Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 17 from the funeral home with Rev. Tim May officiating.
Interment will follow in Park Heights Cemetery with Bradley Hargett and Matthew Snyder as pallbearers.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020