Matthew Bridges
Matthew C. Bridges of Middletown, MD passed away peacefully at his home with family on November 17, 2020 at the age of 90.

Matt leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter and generosity. He treasured his family. He is survived by his wife Rita of 69 years and children Donna White(Bob), Matt(Lynne) Bridges, Dennis Bridges(Kathy),Susan Eyler(Darren), Retta Hudlow(Doug). He was blessed with thirteen grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. Matt was born on May 29,1930 in Beans Cove, Pennsylvania. He was the son of

the late Robert and Dorothy Bridges. There were 12 children in the family. He is survived by two sisters Vivian Cobert and Bernita Spore.

Matt served his country during the Korean War. He received the purple heart and two bronze stars. Matt was also a successful businessman in the community. He started Bridges Drywall in Silver Spring, Maryland in 1955. He moved to Frederick County in 1975 and continued to work until his death. When he wasn't working he enjoyed his cabin on the Cacapon River. He loved bluegrass music, gardening, watching the Redskins and eating Maryland crabs.

A private graveside service will take place on Friday, November 20 in Middletown, Md. A celebration of life will be held in the future when it is safe for friends and family to gather. Arrangements are with the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, Frederick.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home - Frederick
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
301-662-2175
