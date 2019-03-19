Matthew David Turner, 56, of Frederick, passed away on Tuesday, March 18, 2019 surrounded by his family after a 3 year battle with cancer. Born in Crystal Lake, Illinois on April 28, 1962 to the late Oscar G. and Joan K. (nee Wheeler) Turner. He was the beloved husband to Dianna Lynn Turner.



Matt grew up in Alexandria, VA and went on to work as a machine operator for Trans-Tech until his retirement due to his illness. He was a devoted and caring family man. He enjoyed spending time with his family and taking trips to Davis, Thomas, and Elkins, West Virginia. Often stopping at the Purple Fiddle to listen to the music. He loved all music and especially enjoyed listening to his brother play guitar and sing. Matt was also an avid Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Orioles fan.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by; step-son Randy Workman and wife Monica, grandchildren; Josh Workman and wife Rachel, and Shelby Workman, great-grandchildren; Bryson and Riley Workman, siblings; Christopher Turner and wife Kat, and Catherine Bond, Brother in law Dannie Main and wife Mary, sister in law Sammi Main and fiance Carroll Hetrick, and close friends Sam and Linda Mutchner. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his brother Oscar W. Turner.



Family and friends can gather at Bush Creek Church of the Brethren, 4821 Green Valley Rd, Monrovia, MD 21770, on Monday March 25, 2019 from 10 am until the start of the funeral service at 11 am. Interment to follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Frederick County, P.0. Box 1799, Frederick, MD, 21701.



Online condolences can be made at www.KeeneyBasford.com Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019