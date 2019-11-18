|
|
Matthew Lee Mundy, 26 of Shreveport, LA formerly of Mt. Airy, MD
Passed away Friday, November 15, 2019.
He was the husband of Ashly Warden.
He was the son of the late Robert Lee Mundy and Deborah K. (Scheel) and husband Tim Brown.
Matt was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
Surviving him are his children Lillian Rose Mundy and Evelyn Sage Mundy. Sister Jennifer Marie Mundy.
A Gathering of Friends 1 PM to 2PM and a Memorial Service at 2 PM on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at BURRIER-QUEEN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, P.A., 1212 W. Old Liberty Rd. Winfield, MD 21784. Private Inurnment with his father in Pine Grove Cemetery, Mt. Airy, MD. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Lillian and Evelyn Mundy Educational Fund, C/O PNC Bank 1621 W. Liberty Rd. Sykesville, MD 21784 online condolences at www.burrier-queen.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019