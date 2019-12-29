|
Matthew Tella Lucas, 47, of Walkersville, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at his home. He was the loving husband of Andrea Sigman Lucas. Born in St. Petersburg, FL on November 19, 1972, he was a son of Jane Elizabeth Moore Lucas, of TN and the late Lawrence Tella Lucas. He had worked as a supervisor for United Concrete Block Company.
Surviving in addition to his wife and mother is his loving daughter, Elizabeth N. Lucas, two brothers, Daniel C. Lucas and wife Marcia and their children, Kyle and Heather and Thomas R. Lucas, all of TN, his mother-in-law, Lana J. Sigman and fiance Larry Winnen, of CA, brother-in-law, Richard Sigman and wife Tammy and their children, Kendall and Kate, of Adamstown, also surviving are nieces,nephews and cousins. He will be sadly missed by longtime and special friend, Donald Bowers. He was preceded in death by a brother, Michael E. Lucas.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 12 noon, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick. Funeral services will begin at 12 noon with interment to follow in the Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Hospice of Frederick County, P. O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702. Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019