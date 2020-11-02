1/1
Matthew Meadows
Mr. Matthew Paul Meadows, 74, of Frederick, died Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Frederick Health Hospital.

Born April 27, 1946 in Germany he was the son of the late Joseph and Marie (Grimm) Meadows.

Matthew worked as a laboratory aide serving in multiple capacities with NIH in Bethesda for over 54 years. He was active with St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Frederick serving as an Usher and Eucharistic Minister. Matthew was an officer with the Knights of Columbus #1622. He was an inside/outside guard and part of the ceremonial team. He enjoyed attending the Preakness race and Navy football games with the Knights. As a young man, he worked at the family restaurant, the Meadowlark Inn in Poolesville.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00pm, on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at St. John's Catholic Church, 118 E. Second Street, Frederick, MD 21701. Friends will be received an hour prior from 12pm to 1pm at the church. Interment will follow at St. John's Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 restriction, face masks and social distancing are required.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may made in Matthew's name to St.John's Catholic Church at the above address.

Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
