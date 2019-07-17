Mr. Maurice Camden Grove, 89, of Frederick, passed away peacefully at home on July 16, 2019 after a short illness. He was the husband of the late Elizabeth Jane Grove, who passed in 1989.



Born in Sistersville, WV on October 23, 1929, Maurice was the son of the late Hazel M. and Clydus C. Grove. He moved to Hagerstown with his family in 1942 and attended South Potomac Junior High and Hagerstown High School. He was called to duty and served in the U.S. Army in Alaska from 1952-54, during the Korean War. He and his wife settled and started a family, staying in Alaska until 1966. After returning to the "states" they settled in the Frederick area and Maurice worked at Frederick Electronics (later Plantronics) and Watkin-Johnson Co. For a short period of time he drove for Hertz Rental Car. He enjoyed taking trips, traveling to Hawaii, London, flying back to revisit Alaska and returning by car. Maurice loved vegetable gardening, and was a devoted provider to his family. He used his technical skills on all his children's school projects, and he cherished the time after retirement in which he, along with his wife, helped care for their grandson, Chris. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion FSK Post 11, and a longtime member of Centennial Memorial United Methodist Church.



Mr. Grove is survived by four children, Edward A. Grove & wife Sue of Williamsport, MD, Anita K. Karn of Shepherdstown, WV, Christina M. Kneer & husband Gregory, and Steven M. Grove, all of Frederick; three grandchildren, Edward C. Grove, Christopher M. Roop, and Stephanie E. Grove; and three great-grandchildren. He will also be missed by his beloved cat, Brutus.



Maurice's family extends their heartfelt gratitude to his longtime friend Joann Fowler Kerstetter.



Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 21st from 2 - 5 PM at the Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick, where a funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM on Monday, July 22nd. Interment with military honors will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Frederick County, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.