Maurice "Merle" Lewis, age 78, went to be with the Lord on June 24, 2020 at his home in Severance, CO after an extended illness. Merle was surrounded by his family and loving caretakers. Merle left behind his wife of 59 years, Beverly, and his sons Douglas (Jeanne) Lewis of Loveland, CO, and John (Terri) Lewis of Knoxville, MD.



Born June 27, 1941 he was the son of the late Ira and Bernice Lewis. He is survived by two granddaughters, two grandsons, and one great-grandson, and a loving sister, Ester Lewis, of Cumberland, Maryland, whom he adored, along with many special nieces and nephews.



Merle was preceded in death by his brothers James, Gerald, and Bernard Lewis, and a sister, Jeanette Nixon (Lewis).



He retired from Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association in Frederick, Maryland in 2004 and moved to Colorado soon thereafter.



Merle was a faithful Christian, loving husband and father, and enjoyed serving others.



No services will be held. Should friend's desire, memorial contributions can be made to the Stroke Foundation, 6405 Metcalf Ave., Suite 214, Overland Park, KS 66202, or Alzheimer's Foundation, 322 Eighth Ave, 16th Fl. New York, NY 10001, or Hope Springs Community Church, 1020 South Lincoln Ave. #5, Loveland, CO 80537.



