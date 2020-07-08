1/
Maxine Butler
1946 - 2020
Maxine Marie Butler, 74, Middletown died Monday July 6, 2020 at MedStar Washington Hospital Center. She was the wife of the late Thomas D. Butler.

Born in Frederick on March 23, 1946 she was the daughter of James Hildebrand and Marie Wiles. She was employed as a welder with Canam Steel of Pt. of Rocks until her retirement and had worked part-time at Weis Markets in Frederick. She was a member of the Harmony Church of the Brethren, Myersville.

She is survived by her son Michael Buter of Frederick, her daughter Kelly Lafferty of Middletown, three granddaughters, Amber and husband Chris Jones, Samantha and husband Chris Eader, Samantha Remsberg and fiancee James Pixley, eight great-grandchildren Jeremy, Remy, Oliver, Pepper, Caroline, Charlotte, Ivy , Ava, one brother James Hildebrand of Douglasville , GA

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one's choice.

Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, 31 E. Main St., Middletown is in charge of arrangements.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home
31 E Main St
Middletown, MD 21769
(301) 371-6070
