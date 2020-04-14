|
|
Mazie E. (Mauck) Barnes, 80 of Winfield
Passed Monday, April 13, 2020 at home. She was the Beloved wife of the late Charles W. "Butch" Barnes, Jr. Mrs. Barnes was born June 30, 1939 in Baltimore, MD the daughter of the late Thelma and Late Wilbur Spurrier of Mt. Airy, MD.
Mazie was the Cafeteria Manager at South Carroll High School for a number of years, she was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and the O.W.L.S. who meet at Ebenezer U.M. C.
Surviving are children Steven W. Barnes & wife Diane of Mt. Airy, and Susan Rodriguez & husband Ed of Winfield; grandchildren Sarah Scardapane, Bryan W. Barnes, Meredith Rodriguez, and David Rodriguez. He was preceded in death by his infant son, David W. Barnes.
Funeral services are PRIVATE. LIVESTREAMING OF THE FUNERAL, will take place Friday, April 17, 2020 at www.burrier-queen.com . Interment is also PRIVATE at Lake View Memorial Park, Sykesville, MD
A public Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Ebenezer UMC Building Fund 4901 Woodbine Rd. Sykesville, MD 21784
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020