|
|
Melinda Hobbs, 50, a resident of Frederick, died on September 24, 2019, at Kline Hospice House, in Mt. Airy. She grew up in Thurmont, attended Catoctin High School, and graduated from Mount St. Mary's University, in Emmitsburg.
After a brief period in Texas, Hobbs returned to Maryland, where she worked for a time as a social worker. The cherished daughter of Carol Hobbs, of Frederick, and the late Richard Hobbs, she was the proud mother of seven children: Taylor Myers, the husband of Lindsay Myers, both of Hyattsville; Kate Myers, also of Hyattsville; Alexis Myers and Macks Myers, of Thurmont; and Jack Hobbs Myers, Eloise Jarvis, and Daniel Jarvis, of Woodbine. Hobbs was blessed with two grandchildren, Lizzie and Mary. She is also survived by her brother, David Hobbs, and his wife, Hillary Parks Hobbs, of Parksley, Virginia.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on October 6, 2019, at Graceham Moravian Church, in Thurmont
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019