Mrs. Melinda Hope Mullinix, 66, of Carlilse, PA, passed away on February 8, 2020 at Carlilse Regional Hospital. She was the loving wife of Claude Mullinix, her husband of 43 years.
Born March 6, 1953 in Rockville, MD, Melinda was the daughter of the late Arthur Mey and Dorothy Mey-Mullinix. Melinda had several office jobs, as a flood insurance adjuster, medical assistant and phlebotomist. She enjoyed shopping, her grandchildren, her family, and traveling with her friend Linda.
Surviving, in addition to her loving husband, are three children, Dewayne Haines & wife Monica, Joseph Mullinix & wife Roxanne, and Robert Mullinix & wife Heather; grandchildren, Amanda Haines, Anthony Haines, Marilyn Haines, Ashton Szita, and Reagan Mullinix; sisters, Lorraine Lawson & husband Billy and Sereta Sparkman & husband Hal; brother, Brian Mey & wife Daniella; brother-in-law, Gene Mullinix & wife Vickie; nine nieces & nephews, and many cousins, friends and other relatives.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, February 13th at Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ()
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020