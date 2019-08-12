|
Melissa C. Phelps, 43 of Frederick, MD passed away as a result of an automobile accident on 8/7/19.
Surviving are her parents Robert & April Phelps of Myersville, MD; sisters Ginger & Donald Stitely; Dorothy Butler; Cristy Phelps and brother Charles & Cassie Phelps. She is also survived by her only love Snoopy (her beloved dog). She is survived by many nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service will be held by the family.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019