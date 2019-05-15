Mella Esther Gregg, 64, of Hedgesville, passed away Friday May 3, 2019 at Winchester Medical Center.



Born March 9, 1955, in Bethesda Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Milton Katz and Clair Haberer Katz.



She was a member of The Frederick Chorale and Berkeley County Community Choir. She served the community as a Registered Nurse for more than twenty years.



She is survived by her husband Mark Gregg; one daughter, Melissa Foster; one brother, Bert Katz and wife Lita and their children, Sarah and Mitchell; and two sisters, Gail Del Tufo and Sandra Gritz. She will also be missed by her lifelong best friend Deb IntVeldt.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Nita Schindler.



A memorial service will take place on Saturday, May 18, at 3PM at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Frederick, 4880 Elmer Derr Road, Frederick, MD.



Arrangements by Brown Funeral Home. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 15 to May 16, 2019