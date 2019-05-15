Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
3:00 PM
Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Frederick
4880 Elmer Derr Road
Frederick, MD
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Mella Gregg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mella Esther (Katz) Gregg


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mella Esther (Katz) Gregg Obituary
Mella Esther Gregg, 64, of Hedgesville, passed away Friday May 3, 2019 at Winchester Medical Center.

Born March 9, 1955, in Bethesda Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Milton Katz and Clair Haberer Katz.

She was a member of The Frederick Chorale and Berkeley County Community Choir. She served the community as a Registered Nurse for more than twenty years.

She is survived by her husband Mark Gregg; one daughter, Melissa Foster; one brother, Bert Katz and wife Lita and their children, Sarah and Mitchell; and two sisters, Gail Del Tufo and Sandra Gritz. She will also be missed by her lifelong best friend Deb IntVeldt.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Nita Schindler.

A memorial service will take place on Saturday, May 18, at 3PM at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Frederick, 4880 Elmer Derr Road, Frederick, MD.

Arrangements by Brown Funeral Home.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 15 to May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.