Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home
1331 Eastern Boulevard North
Hagerstown, MD 21742
(301) 791-7759
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
5:30 PM
Holly Hills Country Club
5502 Mussetter Rd
Ijamsville, MD
Melody Thorpe of Hagerstown, MD, passed away, Friday, September 13, 2019, at her home. Born in Frederick, MD, she was the daughter of Ruby (Kemp) Barklow and late Robert Barklow. Melody was a graduate from Linganore High School. Melody loved to support her family's futures and dreams and was a beloved server at Cracker Barrel, where she was known as "Mom". She deeply loved to be with her children, grandchildren and her work family. She is survived by her loving husband of 32 years, Jeff L. Thorpe; a daughter, Tracy Miller-Burgess of Monrovia, MD; a son, Travis Thorpe of Orlando, FL; granddaughter, Kayla Burgess of Monrovia, MD; grandson, Kaden Burgess of Monrovia, MD; siblings, Shirley Wetzel, Stanley Barklow, Dawn Doody, Kim Dorsey, and Elly Williams; nieces and nephews, Greg, Dusty, Amanda, Robbie, Marissa, Tanner, Samantha and Taylor; and many great nieces and nephews. Melody was preceded in death by her sisters, Carolyn Squibb, and Pam Bryant; and brother, Danny Barklow. A celebration of life will be held Friday, September 20, 2019, at 5:30 pm, at the Holly Hills Country Club, 5502 Mussetter Rd, Ijamsville, MD 21754, with the Pastor Mike Yoho officiating. Interment will be private.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019
