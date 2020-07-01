1/1
Melvin "Wayne" Pirkle Sr.
Melvin "Wayne" Pirkle, Sr., 63, of Boonsboro, MD, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring, MD due to complications related to kidney failure.

Born August 20, 1956 in Frederick, MD he was the son of the late Betty Doster and stepfather Glen Doster.

He worked for 41 years for Lafarge Holcim in Frederick, MD before retiring in 2017 due to medical reasons. Wayne had a passion for Scuba Diving and was a certified Scuba Diver and an avid Harley-Davidson enthusiast.

He is survived by his son Melvin Wayne Pirkle, Jr. of Greencastle, PA and his grandson Logan Drexler of Fayettville, PA.

Wayne's wishes were to have no funeral or viewing and to be cremated.

Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.baststaufferfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bast Funeral Home
7606 Old National Pike
Boonsboro, MD 21713
(301) 432-8388
