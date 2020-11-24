Melvin Leroy Pittinger, age 80, of Union Bridge, died Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Carroll Hospice Dove House, Westminster, after a brief illness. Born February 16, 1940 in Frederick, he was the son of the late John J. and Elsie I. Hoffman Pittinger.
Melvin was a member of Mt. Zion Haugh's Lutheran Church, Ladiesburg. He had been employed for a number of years with Quality Cleaners of Westminster and several other local businesses. He devoted his time to playing the piano and organ for numerous churches in the community.
Surviving are sister, Mary Evelyn Lloyd and husband Raymond of Keymar; brothers, J. Sterling Pittinger of Emmitsburg, Larry G. Pittinger and wife Shirley of Union Bridge and Ronald K. Pittinger and friend Ginger of Taneytown and 2 nephews.
A celebration of life memorial service will be held at a later date. There will be no visitation or funeral service.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Benjamin's Lutheran Church, 700 Krider's Church Rd., Westminster, MD 21158 or to The Dove House, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157.
