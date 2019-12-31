|
|
It is with great sadness to tell of the unexpected passing of Melvin Ronald (Ron) Draper 63 of Germantown MD, on December 26, 2019. Born in Olney, MD August 13, 1956, he was the son of the late Gaither Leon Draper and Helen Lorraine Draper nee Andrews.
Ronnie was a very devoted son to his mother. He will be greatly missed by his dear sister Ruth Elizabeth Miller and husband Ronnie of Walkersville and his beloved brother Gaither Eugene (Gene) Draper and wife Norma of Ijamsville, MD.
He will be remembered fondly by his nieces and nephews Chris and Randy Draper and Stephanie and Danny Miller. And also remembered by numerous (great)nieces and nephews that knew him well.
Ronnie was a 1974 graduate of Gaithersburg High School. He then began his 45 year career at Safeway, working in several Montgomery County stores and making many lifetime friendships.
He was a very happy guy with a great laugh, that made everyone he met smile. Ronnie enjoyed all sports, Ravens football, Orioles Baseball, MD Terps, Nascar and especially golf - both watching the game and playing it.
He enjoyed traveling to places like Florida and Myrtle Beach with his best friend Charlie and really looked forward to the couple of golf trips every year with Gene, Randy and friend Dave. Always living life to the fullest.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held 2:00 pm Monday, January 6, 2020, at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church 3425 Green Valley Rd. Ijamsville, MD.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020