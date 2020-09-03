Mera B. Coblentz passed away peacefully at her home on August 31st after a long struggle with Alzheimer's. Mera was born at Frederick Memorial Hospital on Jan 21 1934 and was the only child of the late Lillian S. Braungart and Shirley C. Braungart. She was the loving wife of Charles Holter Coblentz who died in 2003.
Mera grew up in Frederick graduating from FHS in 1952 and then from Hood College in 1956 with a BA in Music with a minor in English. She taught music at Middletown High school for one year after graduating then married and moved to Montgomery County where she raised her three children. Music was an integral part of her life. She played the violin and piano as well as composing music throughout her life. She sang in various church choirs, played in, and directed different handbell choirs. She was a member of a community theater group called the Glenmont Players. Mera expanded her musical skills by learning to play the guitar and the cello. She also was a youth choir director and an adult choir director, as well as a vocal soloist in church. She volunteered in her children's schools, mainly in the library.
Mera was very creative and artistic, painting beautiful winter scenes on the front picture window of the family home every Christmas, creating posters for church bazaars, writing poetry, designing and sewing Halloween costumes for her children, and always helping her kids navigate through tough school assignments when asked. She had a wonderful sense of humor and family gatherings were never without laughter. She loved animals and always lived with a cat companion.
Most importantly, Mera was a child of God. As a lifelong member of The United Methodist Church, attending both Calvary in Frederick, and Glenmont in Wheaton, she lived her life through Jesus's grace. Holding fast to the word of God, she studied and grew as a Christian throughout her life. She also spent many joyful years attending St. Andrew Lutheran Church singing in the choir and ringing in the handbell choir. Mera was a strong moral compass for her family for which they will be forever grateful.
She eventually moved to Frederick so that her children could better care for her as she coped with advancing Alzheimer's.
Mera will be greatly missed but we rejoice that she can now sing in her heavenly choir, free from the confines of the disease that debilitated her.
She is survived by her three children, Blaine Coblentz, Dara Vanscoy and husband Dave, Thea Clark and husband Jim, 5 Grandchildren: Kellan and Kerrie Vanscoy, Matthew and Ryan Clark, Erin Pully and husband Chris, and one great-grandchild Lillian Pully, as well as her loving cat Neela.
The family would like to express their gratitude for 3 very special caregivers who helped Mera as her Alzheimer's advanced: Robin, Debbie and Elaine. The family appreciates their love and dedication and we are grateful for the care they gave her.
The family will receive friends at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 4-8PM. A Funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 5,2020 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 703 W Patrick St, Frederick, MD 21701 at 10AM. Rev. Dr. Eliezer Valentin-Castanon will officiate.
Interment will follow at Parklawn Memorial Park, Rockville at 12PM.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
