Merhl Glenn Harne, 77, of Myersville, MD, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at his home with his family by his side.



Glenn was the husband of Carol Ann (Grossnickle) Harne for 56 years.



Born Thursday, December 11, 1941, he was the son of the late Merhl Seisam Harne and Mary Alice (Bowman) Harne.



In addition to his wife, Glenn is survived by his three children, Danny Lee Harne and wife Diane, Brenda Lynn Harne, and Jefferey Glenn Harne, five grandchildren, Chelsea Sherman, Samantha Kinna, Lindsay Harne, Megan Harne, and Willie Kinna, brother, Harold Harne and wife Ann, sister, Patsy Schlosshagle and husband Jim, sister, Norma Jamison and husband Dale, sister, Eva Glenn and husband Roger, brother, Wayne Harne and numerous nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, June Tinker.



Glenn started to work for Morgan-Keller Construction after high school until he retired. Glenn was a very talented carpenter who had a knack for figuring things out.



Glenn was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed the outdoors and gardening.



He was a member of South Mountain Rod and Gun Club, Shady Grove Hunt Club and Lowman Ridge Hunt Club.



The family would like to thank Glenn's caregivers and hospice staff for taking such good loving care of him this past year.



Services will be held Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 11:00am at Grossnickle Church of the Brethren, Myersville, MD, with Pastor Tim Ritchie-Martin and Rev. A. Paul Harne officiating. Burial will be in Grossnickle Church of the Brethren Cemetery.



The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Mehrl Harne to Hospice of Frederick County, 516 Trail Ave. Suite C, Frederick, MD, 21701.



Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD, and online condolences may be offered at, www.jldavisfh.com.