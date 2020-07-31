Merhle Flook

Merhle C. Flook, 96, Middletown passed away on Wednesday July 29, 2020. He was the husband of the late Clara Flook.Born in Middletown on December 14, 1923 he was a son of the late Hiram S. R. and Hannah Virginia Rushton Flook. He was a lifelong farmer,. He farmed in Urbana for over 20 years before moving to Middletown in 1974. He was a member of the Farm Bureau and Maryland Virginia Milk Producers. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Middletown.He is survived by his seven children Bill (Martha) Flook, Lillian (Harvey) Young, Edward (Debbie) Flook, Jane Spriggs, John (Helen) Flook, Merhle (Teresa) Flook and Tommy Flook, 21 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildrenFriends may call 4 to 6 PM on Monday August 3 at the Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, 31 E. Main St., Middletown due to COVID-19 there WILL NOT be any family members present at that time. Funeral services will be private in Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Middletown on Tuesday August 4. Rev. Robert Bishop-Driver will officiate.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Middletown., MD 21769