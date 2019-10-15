|
Mehrle Ray McFarland, 74, Myersville died unexpectedly on Monday October 14, 2019 at his home. He was the husband of Oneida McFarland.
Born in Frederick on April 2, 1945 he was a son of the late Robert and Mary Stoner McFarland. He was employed as a carpenter until his retirement and a member of the Rocky Hill Gang.
Surviving, besides his wife, are two daughters Brenda (Dan) Appel of Knoxville and Tammy (Michael) Offutt of Falling Waters, WV, four grandchildren Haley and Sam Appel, Mackenzie(Helen) McFarland, Tyler Offutt, two great-grandchildren Aveline and Millicent McFarland,four brothers Bill McFarland of Monrovia, Jim McFarland of Martinsburg, WV, David McFarland of Frederick, Eddie McFarland of Knoxville and a sister Mary Custer of Martinsburg, WV
He was predeceased by his son Mehrle McFarland Jr.
The family will receive friends on Thursday October 17 from 6 to 8 PM at the Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, 31 E. Main St., Middletown. Funeral services will be held 11 AM on Friday October 18 from the Harmony Church of the Brethren, 3924 Brethren Church Rd., Myersville. Pastor Karen Grossnickle will officiate. Interment will be made in the Harmony Church of the Brethren Cemetery, Myersville.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Harmony Church of the Brethren or to the funeral home.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019